DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Derayah Financial became the first firm to announce plans this year to float on Riyadh's main market, after it said on Thursday it was offering investors a 20% stake via an initial public offering (IPO).

The company is planning to sell 49.94 million existing shares in the IPO, it said in an intention to float document, adding the price for the offering will be determined at the end of a book-building period, without providing further details.

"I am excited to welcome new shareholders to join us on this journey as we continue to drive innovation, create value, and contribute to the Kingdom's ambitious economic transformation," co-founder and chairman Taha AlKuwaiz said in the document.

Founded in 2009, Derayah provides brokerage and trading services, as well as asset and wealth management solutions, with 15.1 billion riyals ($4.03 billion) in assets under management as of the end of June.

The possible listing is part of a flurry of IPOs in the Gulf driven in part by local governments' economic diversification strategy and listings by private groups and family businesses.

Saudi Arabia's red-hot IPO market saw a number of financial services firms including Rasan Information Technology and Yaqeen Capital make their market debut last year.

Others like the investment banking arm of one of the Kingdom's biggest lenders, Riyad Bank, could follow suit this year.

Derayah posted a net profit of 228 million riyals ($60.80 million) in the first half of 2024, up 70% from the same period a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

It appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia as sole financial adviser, bookrunner, global coordinator, lead manager and underwriter for the IPO.

($1 = 3.7499 riyals)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)