Riyadh – Arab National Bank (ANB) recorded 7.05% higher net profits at SAR 2.64 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to SAR 2.46 billion in H1-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 1.32 in H1-25, higher than SAR 1.23 in H1-24, according to the financial results.

The lender registered 14.88% year-on-year (YoY) higher clients' deposits at SAR 201.73 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to SAR 175.59 billion.

Assets increased by 14.22% to SAR 268.98 billion as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 235.49 billion in H1-24, while the investments jumped by 11.14% to SAR 54.31 billion from SAR 48.86 billion.

Results for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits reached SAR 1.33 billion, higher by 8.52% YoY than SAR 1.23 billion.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits climbed by 2.45% from the SAR 1.30 billion registered in January-March 2025.

Cash Dividends

The board members decided to disburse cash dividends after Zakat amounting to SAR 1.29 billion, representing 6.50% of its share capital, for H1-25.

ANB will pay SAR 0.65 per share for 1.99 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 27 July and 6 August 2025, respectively.

