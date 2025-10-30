The net profits of Alujain Corporation plummeted by 82.45% to SAR 11.59 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from SAR 66.07 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.17 as of 30 September 2025 when compared with SAR 0.95 in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

The Tadawul-listed company posted revenues worth SAR 974.66 million in 9M-25, an annual drop of 18.58% from SAR 1.19 billion.

Financial Results of Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Alujain Corporation logged 64.22% lower net profits valued at SAR 16.39 million, compared to SAR 45.81 million in Q3-24.

Revenues increased by 7.65% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 364.11 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 338.23 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits surged by 31.85% from SAR 12.43 million in Q2-25, while the revenues rose by 16.18% when compared with SAR 342.90 million.

