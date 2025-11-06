Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company registered SAR 102.70 million in net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, lower by 52.95% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 218.30 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) fell to SAR 1.71 in 9M-25 from SAR 3.64 a year earlier, according to the financial results

Revenues edged down to 0.51% to SAR 2.51 billion as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 2.52 billion.

Financial Results

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Almunajem Foods achieved net profits valued at SAR 31.70 million, an annual fall of 21.72% from SAR 40.50 million.

The revenues stood at SAR 816.10 million in Q3-25, up 2.17% YoY from SAR 798.70 million.

The Q3-25 net profits increased by 2.25% from SAR 31 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues grew by 2.35% when compared to SAR 797.30 million.

