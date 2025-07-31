Riyadh: Al Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance (Al Rajhi Takaful) reported net profit after Zakat attributable to the shareholders worth SAR 202.36 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 0.61% from SAR 201.13 million in H1-24.

Meanwhile, the insurance revenues declined by 2.25% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 2.58 billion in H1-25 from SAR 2.64 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.02 as of 30 June 2025 from SAR 2.01 in the same period a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Al Rajhi Takaful posted 24.30% higher net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders at SAR 111.56 million, compared to SAR 89.75 million in Q2-24.

The insurance revenues stood at SAR 1.38 billion during the April-June 2025 period, reflecting a 2.75% YoY increase from SAR 1.34 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-25 net profits hiked 22.87% compared with SAR 90.79 million in Q1-25, while the insurance revenues rose by 14.45% from SAR 1.20 billion.

In 2024, the net profit after Zakat attributable to the shareholders of Al Rajhi Takaful grew by 1.30% to SAR 332.34 million from SAR 328.06 million in 2023.

