Riyadh – Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) posted net profits amounting to SAR 268.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 898.14% than SAR 26.90 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.72 as of 30 September 2025, an annual rise from SAR 0.07, according to the financial statements.

Likewise, the revenues hiked by 22.78% to SAR 1.52 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 1.24 billion a year earlier.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company logged net profits of SAR 38.90 million, up 1.83% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 38.20 million.

During the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, the revenues declined by 5.51% YoY to SAR 409.70 million from SAR 433.60 million.

The Q3-25 net profit fell by 58.79% from SAR 94.40 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues plummeted by 16.21% from SAR 489 million.

