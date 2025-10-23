Riyadh – The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) announced net profits of SAR 1.53 billion for the first nine months (9M) of 2025, representing a 6.05% increase from SAR 1.44 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at SAR 1.08 as of 30 September 2025, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the client deposits increased by 7.19% to SAR 105.15 billion from SAR 98.09 billion.

Assets jumped by 15.33% to SAR 174.91 billion in 9M-25 from SAR 151.65 billion in 9M-24, whereas the investments climbed by 13.98% to SAR 46.37 billion from SAR 40.68 billion.

Financials for Q3-25

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Saudi lender’s net profits edged up by 0.11% to SAR 518.40 million from SAR 517.80 million in Q3-24.

The quarterly profits grew by 1.15% from the SAR 512.50 million achieved in April-June 2025.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

