Riyadh - The net profits of Riyadh Development Company reached SAR 251.50 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual hike of 21.73% from SAR 206.60 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to SAR 1.12 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 1.16 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

The Tadawul-listed company registered SAR 310.30 million in revenues during 9M-25, reflecting a 31.98% year-on-year (YoY) surge from SAR 235.10 million.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Riyadh Development’s net profits leapt by 225.33% YoY to SAR 143.80 million from SAR 44.20 million.

Revenues stood at SAR 167.90 million in Q3-25, higher by 110.92% than SAR 79.60 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly-on-quarter, the Q3-25 net profits jumped by 119.20% from SAR 65.60 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues hiked by 130.31% compared to SAR 72.90 million.

