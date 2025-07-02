Riyadh - Riyad Capital, a subsidiary of Riyad Bank, submitted an application to the Capital Market Authority (CMA) for the initial public offering (IPO) of Riyad Capital.

Riyad Capital plans to float its shares on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), according to a bourse filing.

The offering is subject to regulatory and final board approval based on market conditions and shareholder interest.

As of 31 March 2025, Riyad Bank reported net profits valued at SAR 2.48 billion, which reflected an annual growth of 19.93% from SAR 2.07 billion in the same period a year ago.

