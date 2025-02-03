Qatar - The banking, telecom and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.31% to 10,699.76 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,670 points.

The domestic institutions’ buying support on Sunday lifted the Qatar Stock Exchange by more than 33 points and its key index towards 10,700 levels.



The banking, telecom and industrials counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.31% to 10,699.76 points, recovering from an intraday low of 10,670 points.



The Arab individuals were seen net buyers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.44bn or 0.39% to QR626.15bn on the back of small and microcap segments.



The Gulf retail investors were also seen bullish in the main bourse, which saw as many as 0.03mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at mere QR0.07mn changed hands across 11 deals.



The domestic funds’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.



The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The foreign institutions continued to be bullish but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index rose 0.31%, the All Share Index by 0.31% and the All Islamic Index by 0.18% in the main market.



The banks and financial services sector index grew 0.42%, telecom (0.42%), industrials (0.36%), transport (0.13%), consumer goods and services (0.1) and real estate (0.02%); while insurance declined 0.57%.



Major movers in the main market included Qatari Investors Group, QLM, Estithmar Holding, Industries Qatar, Inma Holding, QNB and Ezdan.



Nevertheless, about 53% of the traded constituents in the main bourse were in the red with major losers being Qatar Oman Investment, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qamco, Aamal Company, Qatar Insurance and Doha Bank.



In the venture market, both Al Mahhar Holding and Techno Q saw their shares depreciate in value.



The domestic institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR11.07mn compared to QR0.78mn on January 30.



The Arab individual investors were net buyers to the tune of QR1.69mn against net profit takers of QR1.53mn last Thursday.



The Gulf individuals turned net buyers to the extent of QR0.59mn compared with net sellers of QR1.07mn the previous trading day.



The Qatari individual investors’ net selling decreased markedly to QR10.83mn against QR24.26mn on January 30.



The foreign retail investors’ net profit booking eased marginally to QR1.35mn compared to QR2.86mn last Thursday.



However, the Gulf institutions’ net selling strengthened marginally to QR9.82mn against QR9.21mn the previous trading day.



The foreign institutions’ net buying shrank substantially to QR8.65mn compared to QR38.15mn on January 30.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market fell 38% to 133.8mn shares, value by 33% to QR293.36mn and deals by 41% to 9,380.



The venture market saw more than doubled trade volumes to 0.13mn equities and value more than tripled to QR0.34mn on doubled transactions to 14.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

