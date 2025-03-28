Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed the current week down 1.070 points, losing 110.730 points, to stand at 10,232 points under pressure of six sectors as the real estate sector recorded the largest losses, at 3.760 percent, while the transportation sector achieved the largest gains, at 0.71 percent.

In this context, financial markets analyst Youssef Bouhlaika told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE, like other regional markets, witnessed mixed performance during the week preceding the Eid Al Fitr holiday, with a negative outlook, particularly given the ongoing pressures of the trade war between the United States and several other countries across the region and world.

He added that these conditions led to a decline in trading values in the Qatari market, as in other regional stock exchanges, with selling operations dominating compared to buying, with the average trading value during the current week reaching approximately QR 316.6m.

The financial market analyst pointed to the attractive investment opportunities offered by the Qatar Stock Exchange, supported by strong economic fundamentals and diverse initiatives, particularly following the announcement that the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) production line will commence in the coming year.

The period following the Eid holiday will also witness the announcement of the results of companies listed on the exchange, providing new momentum to trading. Bouhlaika commended the performance of QSE-listed companies, which achieved profits amounting to QR 51.18 billion by the end of 2024, an increase of approximately 8.70 percent compared to 2023.

