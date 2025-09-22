Qatar - Ooredoo Group has sold a minority 6% stake in Meeza- QSTP, Doha's leading managed information technology services and solutions provider, to certain funds managed by Fiera Capital (UK) at the current market price.



Following the completion of the transaction, Ooredoo retains a 4% stake in Meeza, the telecom major said in its regulatory filing with the Qatar Stock Exchange.

"This is considered a non-strategic holding and is intended to be divested at a later stage," the filing said.



This partial disposal is line with Ooredoo's strategy to focus on the operation and expansion of its own data centre platform Syntys, which is accelerating the development of artificial intelligence or AI-ready hyperscale data centres across the Middle East and North Africa region.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

