Continued apprehensions on US economic downturn over tariff woes and the regional concerns had their dampening effects on the Qatar Stock Exchange, which Tuesday closed 47 points lower.



An across the board selling led the 20-stock Qatar Index knock off 0.45% to 10,484.47 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10.531 points.



The domestic institutions’ substantially weakened net buying had its influence in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 0.82%.



The real estate, transport and insurance counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR3.95bn or 0.64% to QR613.02bn on the back of small and microcap segments.



The Gulf institutions continued to be bearish but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw as many as 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn change hands across five deals.



The local retail investors also continued to be net sellers but with lesser vigour in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.



The Islamic index was seen declining faster than the other indices of the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The foreign funds continued to be net profit takers but with lesser vigour in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Total Return Index shed 0.31%, the All Share Index by 0.42% and the All Islamic Index by 0.6% in the main market.



The realty sector index declined 1.05%, transport (0.88%), insurance (0.75%), telecom (0.53%), industrials (0.41%), banks and financial services (0.32%) and consumer goods and services (0.06%).



As much as 67% of the traded constituents in the main bourse were in the red with major losers being Barwa, Vodafone Qatar, Ezdan, Meeza, Aamal Company, QNB, Qatar German Medical Devices, Baladna, Gulf International Services, Qamco, Ezdan, Mazaya Qatar and Milaha. In the venture market, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Mekdam Holding, Al Meera, Woqod, Dukhan Bank and Qatar Islamic Bank were among the gainers in the main market.



The domestic institutions’ net buying decreased substantially to QR18.58mn compared to QR56.89mn on March 10.



However, the foreign retail investors’ net buying increased noticeably to QR3.73mn against QR1.65mn the previous day.



The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR1.72mn compared with net sellers of QR3.21mn on Monday.



The Gulf retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR1.51mn against net sellers of QR1.06mn on March 10.



The foreign institutions’ net selling weakened substantially to QR6.51mn compared to QR21.39mn the previous day.



The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking decreased markedly to QR14.29mn against QR19.3mn on Monday.



The local retail investors’ net selling shrank considerably to QR4.75mn compared to QR13.59mn on March 10.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure.



The main market witnessed a 30% jump in trade volumes to 158.79mn shares, 1% in value to QR393.98mn and 5% in deals to 15,965.



In the venture market, trade volumes shrank 57% to 0.09mn equities, value by 58% to QR0.26mn and transactions by 33% to 32.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Santhosh V. Perumal