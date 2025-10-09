Dukhan Bank has posted a nine-month net profit of QR1.19bn, up 4.4% on the same period last year.

The Group delivered a strong financial performance during the first nine months of 2025, reflecting continued successful execution of its strategic initiatives and building on the strong momentum established previously.



Group net profit increased by 4.4%, supported by a 9.9% rise in net banking income.

This growth in net banking income was driven by Dukhan Bank Group’s ongoing focus on revenue diversification and the strengthening of non-profit income streams.

Additionally, despite challenging external conditions, prudent management of funding costs provided further support to the net banking income.

Operational efficiency also remained a key strategic focus, with continued optimisation efforts enhancing overall profitability. These results highlight the Group’s resilience and its ability to sustain growth in an evolving operating environment.

Dukhan Bank maintained its total asset base at QR118.1bn (as of September 2025), an increase of 1.2% compared to September 2024. The asset mix comprised financing assets, which stood at QR85.7bn, representing 72.6% of total assets.

This was complemented by investment securities amounting to QR22.4bn, accounting for 19% of the total asset base.

During the period, the bank maintained its financing portfolio, which currently stands at QR85.7bn, up 0.9% compared to the same period last year.

This aligns with the bank’s strategic objective of steadily increasing its market presence, while ensuring disciplined and efficient capital allocation. The bank continues to prioritise building a well-diversified portfolio, placing a clear emphasis on asset quality over volume to ensure prudent risk management.

Reflecting the Group’s strong credit risk discipline and proactive portfolio management, the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio improved to 4.4% (as of September 2025), compared to 4.7% in September 2024 and 4.6% in December 2024.

In parallel, the Stage 3 coverage ratio rose to 74.5% (September 2024: 68.9%; December 2024: 73.1%), further underscoring the Group’s robust approach to credit provisioning and risk mitigation.

On the funding side, the Group continued to strengthen and diversify its funding base by leveraging its long-standing client relationships and maintaining a balanced maturity profile.

These efforts supported a healthy liquidity position, reflected in a regulatory loan-to-deposit ratio of 94.5%. Both the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) remained comfortably above regulatory thresholds throughout the period.

Total equity reached QR15.1bn, while the Group maintained a solid Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 18.9% (September 2024: 17.4%; December 2024: 17.3%), significantly above the minimum requirements set by the Qatar Central Bank and in line with Basel III standards, providing a strong foundation for sustainable growth.

In the third quarter of 2025, Dukhan Bank continued to drive forward its digital innovation agenda, enhancing loyalty, lifestyle, and promotional offerings to deepen customer engagement; all anchored in Sharia compliant design.

A standout initiative was the Visa and Dukhan Bank ‘Spend & Win Land Rover’ credit card campaign, offering customers the chance to win two brand-new 2025 Land Rover Defender 110s and monthly cash prizes. The campaign, which runs until October 31, incentivises card usage across domestic and international spend categories, while enriching the customer experience with aspirational rewards.

Further strengthening its high-net-worth offerings, Dukhan Bank launched a new package of exclusive lifestyle benefits for Visa Infinite credit card holders.

These include valet parking for a nominal fee, buy-one-get-one-free cinema tickets, premium health club discounts, concierge services, and 15,000 DAwards as a welcome gift.

This suite of benefits affirms the bank’s commitment to delivering personalised and rewarding banking experiences for its elite customers.

Dukhan Bank strengthened its digital ecosystem with the introduction of the ‘Himyan’ Apple Pay service and a series of enhancements designed to make fund transfers faster, simpler, and more seamless for customers.

These developments reflect Dukhan Bank’s long-term strategy of integrating ethical finance with best-in-class digital experiences, underscoring its leadership in modern Islamic banking.

Dukhan Bank’s consistent pursuit of innovation and service excellence was recognised in Q3, 2025 with a series of prestigious regional and global accolades.

Complementing these recognitions, Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Dukhan Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook, citing the Bank’s robust capital position, sound asset quality, and prudent risk management.

