DOHA: Barwa Real Estate disclosed its financial statements for the six month period (H1) ended June 30, 2025.

The results showed a net profit of QR560m attributable to the shareholders of the parent, compared to a net profit of QR557m during the same period of the previous year.

The Earnings per Share (EPS) amounted to QR0.1440 for the six month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to an EPS of QR0.1433 during the same period of the previous year.

