Doha, Qatar: Baladna Q.P.S.C., Qatar’s leading dairy and juice company, announced its nine-month 2025 results for the period ended September 30, 2025. Results reflected growth year on year (YoY) driven by a richer mix, continued portfolio development, and tighter cost management, with additional support from execution improvements across production, distribution, and retail activation. The Company’s performance highlights the success of its market-driven strategies and focus on operational excellence, positioning Baladna for sustained growth.

Baladna recorded 9M revenue of QAR 941 million, up 10% year-on-year (Q3: QAR 299 million, +13%), supported by strong evaporated milk performance and meaningful contributions from yoghurt, UHT milk and alongside wider distribution.

9M EBITDA rose 94% to QAR 554 million, with a margin of 59% (Q3: QAR 110 million, +23%, margin 37%), while 9M net profit increased 170% to QAR 381 million, with a margin of 41% (Q3: QAR 50 million, +24%, margin 17%), attributed to returns from Strategically Diversified Investment portfolio implemented as part of the company’s plan for geographic and sectoral diversification.

Operational highlights

Baladna launched 31 new SKUs throughout the year across yogurt, drinkables, flavored milk, juices, and other value-added dairy. The broadened portfolio improved shelf reach and contributed positively to revenue, reflecting the Company’s consumer-led innovation agenda.

In parallel, Baladna achieved exceptional In-Country Value (ICV) certification score of 82.47% under Qatar’s Tawteen program highlighting localization across procurement, workforce development, and investment in fixed assets, strengthening eligibility for public-sector opportunities. As a leading food security and self-sufficiency company, Baladna’s exceptional ICV score reflects its strong commitment towards the development of Qatar’s local economy.

Baladna was also recognized in the Forbes Middle East Sustainability Leaders List 2025 following measurable gains in resource efficiency, including a 60% reduction in water use through smart soakers, diversion of 60 metric tons of landfill waste, and internal recycling of 7.7 metric tons of HDPE. Consolidation of production at Plants 3 and 4 reduced transport emissions by 2.7%, and expanded digital workflows lifted internal approvals by 47%.

Strategic highlights

Baladna’s integrated agri-industrial project in Algeria is progressing well, with ground-breaking and land development activities underway in the Adrar province. The well-digging process is advancing successfully, and preparatory work for arable farming has begun, with cultivation expected to start soon. Overall progress across the arable, dairy, and milk processing components remains in line with plan, reinforcing Baladna’s commitment to enhancing local food security in Algeria.

The back-office in Egypt is now fully deployed. Resource onboarding is currently underway to establish shared services functions, enhancing scalability and driving cost efficiency.

Preparatory work in Syria continued for the USD 250 million integrated industrial project encompassing dairy and juice production as well as packaging facilities, strategically positioning the Company for medium-term regional growth.

Collectively, these initiatives align with management’s global expansion vision while upholding operational discipline in the home market.

Interim Dividend Distribution

The Board has proposed distributing interim dividends in the form of bonus shares totaling QAR 142,932,331. The proposed ratio is one share for every 14 shares, which would increase the Company’s capital by 7.1% upon approval at the upcoming General Assembly meetings.

