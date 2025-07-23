Qatar - AlRayan Bank has reported net profit of QR821mn in the first six months of this year.



Net financing assets closed at QR112.1bn and deposits at QR110.7bn representing a year-on-year increase of 3.4% and 1.6% respectively in the review period.



"The group achieved its highest-ever total asset base, reaching QR176bn as of June 30, 2025, an increase of 8.8% compared to June 30, 2024. During the first half of the year, financing assets grew by 3.4% year-on-year, driven by continued demand from both corporate and retail clients. Investment securities also increased by 26% year-on-year, reflecting our continued focus on value-generating assets," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, AlRayan Bank Chairman.



Omar Abdulrazaq al-Emadi, acting Group Chief Executive Officer, said the strong result reflects its solid fundamentals and continued focus on sustainable growth.



"We maintained a healthy efficiency ratio of 28.3%, despite the ongoing expansion of our digitalisation and transformation strategy. This reflects our commitment to cost discipline while continuing to drive innovation across the bank," he said.



"Our strategy continues to remain centred on building a future-ready, customer-focused, and Shariah-compliant financial institution that delivers lasting value to all stakeholders,” he added.



Indicating the improvement in asset quality, the bank's non-performing financing ratio stood at 5.38% at the end of H1-2025 compared to 5.85% the year-ago period.



In May, AlRayan Bank successfully issued a $500mn five-year senior unsecured RegS sukuk, which was oversubscribed more than three times, reflecting strong investor confidence and its financial strength and creditworthiness, backed by strong asset quality, liquidity, and capitalisation.



AlRayan Bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 25.9% in January-June 2025 against 23.7% the corresponding period of 2024.

