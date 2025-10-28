Doha: Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing Company (a Qatari public shareholding company) recorded a 24.9 percent rise in net profits during the first nine months of this year, reaching QAR 534.23 million, compared to QAR 427.71 million for the same period in 2024.

The company stated in a press release published by Qatar Stock Exchange on Monday that earnings per share increased to QAR 0.096 for the period ending September 30, 2025, compared to QAR 0.077 for the same period in 2024.

