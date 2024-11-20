Cairo – The standalone net profits of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) jumped to EGP 527.56 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024 from EGP 268.92 million in 9M-23.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations amounted to EGP 0.002 as of 30 September 2024, according to the financial results.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the EGX-listed firm turned to net losses valued at EGP 25.11 million, against net profits of EGP 255.91 million in Q3-23.

During the January-June 2024 period, Orascom Investment Holding recorded year-on-year (YoY) higher consolidated net profits at EGP 296.15 million, compared to EGP 86.13 million.

