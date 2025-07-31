The net profits attributable to the shareholders of National Mobile Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) hit QAR 1.94 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025.

The generated net profits were higher by 4% year-on-year (YoY) than QAR 1.87 billion, according to the financial results.

Total revenues went up by 1% to QAR 11.91 billion in H1-25 from QAR 11.79 billion in H1-24.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) increased by 5% to QAR 0.61 at the end of June 2025 from QAR 0.58 a year earlier.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Ooredoo generated 3% YoY higher profits at QAR 988 million, compared to QAR 959 million. EPS went up to QAR 0.31 from QAR 0.30.

Meanwhile, the revenues jumped by 2% to QAR 6.06 billion in Q2-25 from QAR 5.93 billion in Q2-24.

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, Ooredoo logged profits attributable to the owners valued at QAR 960 million, an annual rise of 5% from QAR 913 million.

