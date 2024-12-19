Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) announced the listing of Alizz Perpetual Sukuk on its bonds and Sukuk market, with a total value of OMR 30 million comprising a tranche of RO26.15 million and US Dollar tranche equivalent to RO3.85 million.

To mark this occasion, a bell-ringing ceremony was held at MSX, attended by members of the board of directors of Alizz Islamic Bank and a number of capital market sector officials.

This listing is a strategic step to support the financial market and promote investments in Islamic financial instruments. It also reflects the efforts exerted by the Muscat Stock Exchange to provide an investment environment that meets the needs of both companies and investors.

Alizz Islamic Bank Perpetual Sukuk are Islamic financial instruments issued by Islamic banks to strengthen their capital in compliance with Basel III and Central Bank of Oman’s regulations.

These Sukuk offer investors the opportunity to achieve Sharia-compliant returns over the long term.

With the Muscat Stock Exchange continuing to achieve its goals, this listing reaffirms the Market's position as a leading regional destination for trading Islamic financial instruments.

Sukuk is a flexible and effective financing tool that helps balance the needs of financial institutions and the aspirations of investors seeking sustainable returns.

