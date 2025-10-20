Saudi Arabia's stock market closed lower on Sunday, snapping a four-session winning streak due to soft oil prices, while Egypt's index reached a fresh all-time high.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> eased 0.1%, dragged lower by a 0.6% fall in Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> and a 0.6% decrease in oil major Saudi Aramco <2222.SE>.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - managed small gains on Friday but were headed for a weekly loss of nearly 3% after the IEA forecast a growing glut and U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet again to discuss Ukraine.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> fell 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank <QISB.QA> losing 1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> advanced 0.6%, led by a 5.1% gain in Egypt Aluminum <EGAL.CA>.

Egypt raised prices on a wide range of fuel products on Friday, the country's official gazette said, marking the second increase this year, in line with government policies to reduce subsidies and ease a budget deficit.

Saudi Arabia <.TASI> fell 0.1% to 11,691 Qatar <.QSI> eased 0.1% to 10,837 Egypt <.EGX30> was up 0.6% to 37,910 Bahrain <.BAX> rose 0.2% to 1,977 Oman <.MSX30> gained 0.7% to 5,327 Kuwait <.BKP> added 0.4% to 9,452

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)