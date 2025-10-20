PHOTO
Saudi Arabia's stock market closed lower on Sunday, snapping a four-session winning streak due to soft oil prices, while Egypt's index reached a fresh all-time high.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> eased 0.1%, dragged lower by a 0.6% fall in Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> and a 0.6% decrease in oil major Saudi Aramco <2222.SE>.
Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - managed small gains on Friday but were headed for a weekly loss of nearly 3% after the IEA forecast a growing glut and U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet again to discuss Ukraine.
In Qatar, the index <.QSI> fell 0.1%, with Qatar Islamic Bank <QISB.QA> losing 1%.
Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> advanced 0.6%, led by a 5.1% gain in Egypt Aluminum <EGAL.CA>.
Egypt raised prices on a wide range of fuel products on Friday, the country's official gazette said, marking the second increase this year, in line with government policies to reduce subsidies and ease a budget deficit.
|
Saudi Arabia
|
<.TASI> fell 0.1% to 11,691
|
Qatar
|
<.QSI> eased 0.1% to 10,837
|
Egypt
|
<.EGX30> was up 0.6% to 37,910
|
Bahrain
|
<.BAX> rose 0.2% to 1,977
|
Oman
|
<.MSX30> gained 0.7% to 5,327
|
Kuwait
|
<.BKP> added 0.4% to 9,452
(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)