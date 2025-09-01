Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Sunday in response to Friday's fall in oil prices, with the Saudi index falling for a fifth consecutive session.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - fell on Friday as traders looked toward weaker demand in the U.S., the world's largest oil market, and a boost in supply this autumn from OPEC and its allies.

Brent crude futures for October delivery, which expired on Friday, settled at $68.12 a barrel, down 50 cents, or 0.73%. Lower prices and disruptions to crude exports impact fiscal balances in countries reliant on oil income.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index eased 0.3%, hit by a 5.4% fall in SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. The Saudi central bank's net foreign assets fell by $13.3 billion in July from the previous month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

In Qatar, the index finished flat. Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined 1.6%, as almost all its constituents were in negative territory including tobacco monopoly Eastern Company, which was down 1.8%.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.3% to 10,697

QATAR was flat at 11,222

EGYPT down 1.6% to 35,184

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,929

OMAN dropped 0.7% to 5,030

KUWAIT eased 0.1% to 9,088

