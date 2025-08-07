Most major stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Thursday, as investors weighed mixed earnings reports and the impact of higher U.S. import tariffs on a dozen of trading partners that are expected to weigh on global growth.

U.S. President Donald Trump's higher tariffs kicked in on Thursday, and he also said the United States will impose a tariff of about 100% on imports of semiconductors but with some exemptions.

Dubai's benchmark stock index slipped 0.4%, weighed down by declines in real estate, consumer staples and financial shares. Emaar Properties fell 1%, while its unit Emaar Development dropped 2.3%. Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest property developer, posted on Wednesday a 39.7% year-on-year rise in second-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders, but its profit dipped 9% from the previous three-month period.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index fell 0.2%, with most constituents posting losses. Saudi Research and Media dropped 3%, after the media firm reported a second-quarter net loss, compared to net profit a year earlier. MOBI Industry lost 7% after the fertilizer maker reported a 49.5% year-on-year decline in quarterly net profit.

The Abu Dhabi benchmark index eased 0.1%, pressured by a 0.5% loss in conglomerate International Holding and a 2.9% drop in Agthia Group, which reported a net loss for the second quarter. In contrast, Burjeel Holding surged 4.8%, after posting a more than twofold jump in net profit.

The Qatari benchmark index gained for a fifth day and rose 0.3% to 11,364, its highest level in more than 2-1/2 years, with most stocks in positive territory. Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, added 1% and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing rose 1.7%, after reporting a 44% increase in half-year net profit.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index extended its rally to a sixth session, rising 0.9% to a new all-time high at 35,809 with most stocks in the green. E-Finance jumped 6.3% and Talaat Moustafa Group advanced 1.2%.