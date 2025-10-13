Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Monday amid renewed U.S.-China trade tensions and anticipation of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate reductions.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods by November 1, in response to China's curbs on rare-earth elements and equipment. Beijing defended its measures on Sunday as justified but stopped short of imposing additional levies on U.S. goods.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose after hitting five-month lows in the previous session, as investors hoped that potential talks between the presidents of the U.S. and China could ease trade tensions.

Dubai's main share index fell 0.5%, hit by a 1.1% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.8% decline in top lender Emirates NBD.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.5%, helped by a 0.6% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.7% increase in oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

The Qatari index added 0.2%, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.7%.

