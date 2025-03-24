Most Gulf stock markets were subdued on Sunday as escalating geopolitical concerns and worries over U.S. tariffs and their potential impact on the global economy led investors to exercise caution and retreat from riskier investments.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> fell 0.6%, with Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE> and the country's biggest lender, Saudi National Bank <1180.SE>, each losing 1.6%.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco <2222.SE> rose 0.4%.

Aramco has agreed to buy fuel distributor Primax, which has operations in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador, Peruvian newspaper Gestion reported late on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> retreated by 0.7%, with Commercial Bank <COMB.QA> down 7.1% as it traded ex-dividend.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> gained 0.8%, with most of its constituents in positive territory, including a 3.7% gain for Commercial International Bank <COMI.CA>.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 0.6% to 11,694 QATAR <.QSI> lost 0.7% to 10,268 EGYPT <.EGX30> up 0.8% to 31,934 BAHRAIN <.BAX> added 0.2% to 1,966 OMAN <.MSX30> down 0.4% to 4,393 KUWAIT <.BKP> was flat at 8,546

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman)