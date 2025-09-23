Gulf equities edged lower in early trade on Tuesday as investors digested regional interest rate cuts following the U.S. Federal Reserve's moves, with lingering uncertainty over its policy outlook keeping sentiment cautious.

The Fed trimmed its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday in response to a softening labour market, but signalled a measured approach to further monetary policy easing, leaving investors in doubt about the pace of future moves.

Subsequently, the central banks of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar each cut rates by 25 basis points.

Dubai's main share index .DFMGI retreated 0.6%, with most sectors in negative territory.

Emaar Properties EMAR.DU fell more than 1%, poised to end a three-day winning streak, while Emirates NBD Bank ENBD.DU descended 0.8%. National Central Cooling, better known as "Tabreed", declined 0.7% ahead of its ex-dividend date.

Consumer discretionary outperformed, boosted by a 2.3% jump in Taaleem Holdings TAALEEM.DU.

Abu Dhabi's index .FTFADGI edged lower 0.1%, hit by a 0.5% decrease in ADNOC Logistics ADNOCLS.AD.

Technology stocks lagged global peers, with Presight AI PRESIGHT.AD down over 1%. The company, together with investment firm Shorooq, announced the launch of a $100 million global fund to accelerate AI innovation.

Qatar's stock index .QSI slipped 0.1%, on course to mark three straight days of losses with selling concentrated in financials and energy shares. Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA, the region's largest lender, dropped 0.5%, while Qatar Fuel QFLS.QA shed 0.4%.

Saudi Arabia was closed on account of National Day.

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)