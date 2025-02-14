RABAT - Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecoms operator, reported on Friday a 0.4% drop in 2024 profit to 6.14 billion dirhams ($616 mln) as it continues its investment push in high speed fixed broadband.

Consolidated revenue rose 1.2% to 36.7 billion dirhams underpinned by growth in its African subsidiaries, the company said in a statement.

Maroc Telecom's customer base grew 4.5% to 79.3 million, it said.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 1.43 dirhams per share, totaling 1.26 billion dirhams.

Maroc Telecom, which is listed on Casablanca stock exchange and on Euronext Paris, is 53% controlled by the UAE's Etisalat while the Moroccan state holds a 22% stake.

Besides Morocco, it operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Chad, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Togo.

