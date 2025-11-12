Abu Dhabi - The net profits of Lulu Retail Company climbed by 7.50% year-on-year (YoY) to $162.920 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025 from $184.45 million.

Revenues amounted to $5.99 billion at the end of September 2025, up 4.70% from $5.72 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial statements.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $1.58 in 9M-25, compared to $1.79 a year earlier.

Quarterly Financials

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the company generated $35.95 million in net profit, versus $35.11 million in the year-ago period.

The basic and diluted EPS went up to $0.35 in Q3-25 from $0.34 in Q3-24, while the revenues grew by 2% to $1.89 billion from $1.85 billion.

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Retail, commented: “Year-on-year customer count growth of almost 5% demonstrates the strong appetite for Lulu’s value-to-premium offering. Nine months into the year, our store rollout program remains on track and like-for-like sales are positive in all our countries except Bahrain.”

Rupawala added: “We are evolving our customer offering with a trend towards smaller stores and a disciplined rollout program. Combined with internal efficiency measures, the decisions we are taking today will help us to continue to be the leading pan-GCC full-line retailer in the years to come.”

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Lulu Retail posted 9.10% YoY higher net profits from continuing at $126.96 million, compared to $116.41 million.

