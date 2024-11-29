HONG KONG/SYDNEY - Logistics company GLP is considering a Hong Kong listing that could happen as early as next year, eight years after the Singapore-incorporated firm was taken private by an investor group, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

GLP has held early stage discussions with a small number of financial advisers about the relisting plan, said two of the sources and a fourth person with knowledge of the matter.

The timing of the listing and GLP's potential valuation in the offering are too early to be determined and would depend on market conditions, the two sources said.

The firm's total net asset value has reached about $20 billion, said one of the two sources and the third source.

GLP, which according to its website develops and operates logistics real estate, data centres, renewable energy and related technologies, with a presence in 17 countries including Brazil, China, Europe, India, Japan, the U.S. and Vietnam, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Calls to its representatives went unanswered.

The sources did not want to be identified as the information was confidential.

