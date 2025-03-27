KUWAIT - Ooredoo, Kuwait (National Mobile Telecommunications Company Ooredoo), held its ordinary and extraordinary general assembly meeting on Wednesday, with attendance 93.136 percent of shareholders.

The general assembly approved a cash dividend distribution of 90 percent of the nominal share value (equivalent to 90 fils per share), after deducting treasury shares.

Shareholders registered in the companyآ’s records as of the record date on April 14, 2025, will be entitled to these dividends.

Additionally, the General Assembly approved the appointment of Khaled Al-Shatti from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Al-Shatti & Partners as the external auditor for the financial year 2025, with the Board of Directors authorized to determine his fees.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).