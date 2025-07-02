Amazon founder and executive chair Jeff Bezos sold shares worth almost $737 million in the e-commerce giant in late June, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Bezos, who founded Amazon in 1994, sold 3.3 million shares for $736.7 million, after adopting a 10b5-1 trading plan in March, showed the filing, made after the market closed.

After the sale, Bezos will own about 905 million Amazon shares. He sold stock worth almost $5 billion last year.

Bezos married journalist Lauren Sanchez on Friday evening during a star-studded wedding extravaganza in Venice. He is ranked the fourth-richest person in the world with a net worth of $234.4 billion, according to Forbes. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Alan Barona)