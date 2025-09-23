The Board of Directors of Investcorp Capital (ICAP), an investor in alternative investment opportunities within private markets, convened last week in Abu Dhabi under the leadership of Mohammed Alardhi, Chairman of Investcorp Capital.

The meeting brought together board members and senior executives to review the company’s financial results for the past financial year and also discuss the company’s plans and strategic priorities, with emphasis on reinforcing ICAP’s position as a leading alternative investment platform whilst seeking to drive value creation for shareholders with enhanced trading liquidity for the company’s shares and looking to maintain a continued competitive level of dividend payments.

Alardhi also welcomed Sana Khater, ICAP’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, marking the beginning of an important chapter in the firm’s long-term journey. He said her leadership will be instrumental in advancing ICAP’s growth ambitions and strengthening its market presence on the ADX.

The board also reviewed progress on governance, risk management, and initiatives, underscoring ICAP’s commitment to long-term growth and resilience. Chairman Alardhi highlighted the importance of innovation, collaboration, and disciplined execution in driving ICAP’s next phase of performance. - TradeArabia News Service

