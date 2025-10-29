Doha, Qatar: Industries Qatar (a Qatari public shareholding company) reported net profits of QR3.37 billion during the first nine months of 2025, compared to QR3.84 billion for the same period in 2024, a decrease of 12.3 percent.

Data released by the company and published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website Tuesday showed a decrease in earnings per share to QR0.56 for the period ending September 30, 2025, compared to QR0.64 for the same period in 2024.

