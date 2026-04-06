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Investors bought global equity funds worth a net $15.02 billion in the March 26-April 1 period, logging a second straight week of inflows, on hopes that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could soon de-escalate.
Global equity funds received inflows of roughly $40.14 billion for the prior week, LSEG Lipper data showed. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, ratcheted up pressure on Iran on Sunday, threatening to target its power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the strategic Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.
Investors bought a net $7.05 billion worth of U.S. equity funds in the most recent week, after buying roughly $36.95 billion a week ago. European and Asian funds also received net purchases of $3.25 billion and $2.96 billion, respectively.
However, they divested bond funds worth a net $19.58 billion, turning weekly net sellers for the first time since December 31, 2025.
They pulled out of high-yield and euro-denominated bond funds worth a significant $5.1 billion and $3 billion, respectively.
In the money market segment, investors extended net selling for a second successive week, withdrawing $16.93 billion.
Meanwhile, selling pressure eased in the gold and other precious metals commodity funds as investors added $78.33 million to these funds in their first weekly net purchases since February 25.
Global emerging markets, however, remained out of favour for a fourth straight week as investors withdrew approximately $3.29 billion from bond funds and $1.98 billion from equity funds, data for a combined 28,838 funds showed.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)