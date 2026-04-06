Investors bought global equity funds worth a net $15.02 billion in the March ​26-April 1 ⁠period, logging a second straight week of inflows, ‌on hopes that the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could soon de-escalate.

Global ​equity funds received inflows of roughly $40.14 billion for the prior week, LSEG ​Lipper data ​showed. U.S. President Donald Trump, however, ratcheted up pressure on Iran on Sunday, threatening to target its ⁠power plants and bridges on Tuesday if the strategic Strait of Hormuz is not reopened.

Investors bought a net $7.05 billion worth of U.S. equity funds in the most recent ​week, after ‌buying roughly $36.95 billion ⁠a week ⁠ago. European and Asian funds also received net purchases of $3.25 billion ​and $2.96 billion, respectively.

However, they divested bond ‌funds worth a net $19.58 billion, turning ⁠weekly net sellers for the first time since December 31, 2025.

They pulled out of high-yield and euro-denominated bond funds worth a significant $5.1 billion and $3 billion, respectively.

In the money market segment, investors extended net selling for a second successive week, withdrawing $16.93 billion.

Meanwhile, selling pressure eased in the gold and other precious metals commodity funds as ‌investors added $78.33 million to these funds in their ⁠first weekly net purchases since February 25.

Global ​emerging markets, however, remained out of favour for a fourth straight week as investors withdrew approximately $3.29 billion from bond ​funds and $1.98 ‌billion from equity funds, data for a ⁠combined 28,838 funds showed.

(Reporting ​by Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)