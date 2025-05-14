Bahrain - GFH Financial Group (GFH) has announced net profit attributable to shareholders of $30.14 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $27.14m in the same period last year, an increase of 11.05 per cent.

The increase is mainly attributed to contributions from the group’s investment banking, commercial banking and sale of proprietary investments.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 0.85 cents compared with 0.77 cents in the first quarter of 2024.

Total income attributable to shareholders was $170.94m for the first quarter of the year compared with $162.97, in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 4.89pc.

Consolidated net profit for the first quarter attributable to shareholders was $30.69m compared with $30.34m in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 1.15pc.

Total expenses for the quarter were $89.44m compared with $89.18m in the prior-year period, an increase of 0.30pc.

Total equity attributable to shareholders was $936.59m as of March 31, 2025 compared with $980.93m as of end-2024, a decrease of 4.52pc, primarily due to dividend declaration for 2024.

Total assets of the group were $11.59bn as of end-March 2025 compared with $11.03bn as of end-2024, an increase of 5.06pc.

Currently, GFH manages over $22.48bn of assets and funds including a global portfolio of investments in logistics, healthcare, education and technology in the Mena region, Europe and North America.

Commenting, GFH Financial Group chairman Abdulmohsen Al Rashed said: “We are pleased to report another quarter of positive performance for GFH Financial Group, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of our business model amid dynamic market conditions. Our achievements this quarter are a testament to the dedication of our team, the strength of our diversified portfolio, and our ability to capitalise on new opportunities across key sectors and markets. We remain committed to executing our strategic vision, focusing on sustainable growth and prudent management to deliver value for our shareholders. As we continue our journey through 2025, we are optimistic about our capacity to build on this momentum, further broaden our global reach, and contribute meaningfully to the economic progress of the regions in which we operate.”

GFH Financial Group chief executive and board member Hisham Alrayes said: “We are delighted to deliver another quarter of robust growth for GFH Financial Group, reflecting the strength and resilience of our diversified operating model. Our performance this quarter has been driven by strong deal execution within our investment banking platform, alongside a healthy contribution from our well-positioned treasury portfolio, resulting in an increase of 11.05pc in net profit. The group’s ability to consistently generate income from strategic sales of proprietary investments and to benefit from a growing share of profits across our subsidiaries, including Khaleeji Bank, GFH Partners and GFH Capital, demonstrates the effectiveness of our integrated approach.

“We have maintained a disciplined risk management framework, ensuring that provisions and expected credit losses remain well within targeted levels, which speaks to the quality of our underlying assets and the prudent strategies we employ in both origination and portfolio management. Our focus on optimising capital allocation and liquidity across business lines has enabled us to capture profitable opportunities in the market, while enhancing the resilience of our balance sheet. This is further supported by our continued efforts to diversify income streams, both geographically and across sectors, which has proven instrumental in safeguarding shareholder value during periods of volatility.

“Looking ahead, we remain fully committed to driving operational excellence and digital transformation across the Group, leveraging technology to enhance efficiency and support scalable growth. We have made tangible efforts in this area by launching the latest version of the GFH Investment App, powered by AI, which was very well received during the first three months of the year and continues to attract more clients and investors. This is part of our commitment to enhancing digital transformation, keeping pace with global tech advancements in the sector and redefining the concept of accessing investment opportunities. Meanwhile, we strive to continue achieving sustained value creation for our shareholders by relying on the foundation laid this quarter, and underpinned by promising contributions from our subsidiaries and strong income generation from key business areas.”

