Riyadh - Fourth Milling Company achieved net profits of SAR 138.86 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, higher by 7.79% than SAR 128.82 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.26 in 9M-25 from SAR 0.24 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

As of 30 September 2025, the company generated revenues totaling SAR 479.77 million, up 3.78% from SAR 462.28 million in 9M-24.

Financial Results of Q3

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits of Fourth Milling hit SAR 52.11 million, an annual increase of 10.74% from SAR 47.06 million.

Revenues grew by 5.69% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 169.03 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 159.92 million.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits leapt by 53.04% from SAR 34.05 million in Q2-25, while the revenues jumped by 20.21% when compared to SAR 140.60 million.

