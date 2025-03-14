Riyadh – The board members of First Milling Company (First Mills) decided in their 12 March 2025 meeting to distribute cash dividends amounting to SAR 71.59 million for the second half (H2) of 2024.

First Mills will pay SAR 1.29 per share, equivalent to 12.90% of the share par value, for 55.50 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The eligibility and distribution dates will be 7 and 22 April 2025, respectively.

This brings the total dividends for 2024 to SAR 157.61 million after First Mills disbursed cash dividends worth SAR 86.02 million for H1-24.

In 2024, the company generated net profits worth SAR 250.90 million and revenue of SAR 1.04 billion.

Source: Mubasher

