Eshraq Investments will consider investing in the mandatory convertible bond offering of Shuaa Capital, becoming a shareholder in the Dubai-listed entity, which is currently Eshraq's major shareholder.

Abu Dhabi-listed Eshraq said the board will discuss the investment at a meeting on Friday.

Shuaa is expected to issue the MCB in two tranches totalling $175 million in Q1 as part of debt restructuring, which has been taking place over the past year.

Shuaa currently holds 18.38% of Eshraq shares according to LSEG data.

Previously, Eshraq acquired 99.25% of the Shuaa-managed Goldilocks Fund in a share swap deal in 2022.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com