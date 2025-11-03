Riyadh - Elm Company posted SAR 1.64 billion in net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, an annual hike of 23.70% from SAR 1.32 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) hiked to SAR 21.13 in 9M-25 from SAR 17.11 in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

During the January-September 2025 period, revenues stood at SAR 6.65 billion, marking a 26.12% year-on-year (YoY) surge from SAR 5.27 billion.

Financial Statements for Q3

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the Tadawul-listed company achieved 12.24% YoY higher net profits at SAR 559 million, compared with SAR 498 million.

Revenues leapt by 35.48% to SAR 2.53 billion in Q3-25 from SAR 1.87 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q3-25 net profits declined by 5.25% compared to SAR 590 million in Q2-25, while the revenues increased by 12.91% from SAR 2.24 billion.

