Egypt - The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) began trading on the shares of the National Printing Company (NPC) on Tuesday, following the successful completion of the company’s public and private offering worth approximately EGP 450m. The offering included 21,171,040 shares allocated to 3,359 investors.

EGX Chairperson Ahmed El-Sheikh said the listing aligns with the exchange’s strategy to encourage more companies to go public, increase sectoral diversity, and enhance the market’s appeal to both local and international investors. He noted that the listing adheres to the rules and prospectuses approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority.

El-Sheikh described the start of trading in a new company as a sign of growing investor confidence in the Egyptian economy and capital market, which he called one of the state’s main pillars for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. He emphasised that expanding the investor base and deepening the market would help attract more domestic and foreign investments.

He added that this confidence reflects the state’s broad modernisation efforts and its commitment to providing a supportive investment climate, and expressed hope that more companies would follow NPC’s lead in listing on the EGX.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

