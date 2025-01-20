Taaleem Management Services (TALM) posted a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent of EGP 295.838 million for the three-month period ended November 30th, 2024, compared to EGP 218.726 million in the same period a year earlier, with an annual increase of 35.26%, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Consolidated operating revenue reached EGP 590.589 million during the period starting September 1st until November 30th, 2024, up from EGP 391.895 million in the prior-year period.

On the other hand, Taleem Management Services reported a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 51.950 million for the three-month period ended November 30th, 2024, up from EGP 32.963 million in the year-ago period.

Taaleem Management Services Company is in the education sector. It owns Nahda University Beni Suef located in upper Egypt.

