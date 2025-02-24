Arab Finance: Alexandria Spinning and Weaving Company’s (Spinalex) extraordinary general meeting (EGM) agreed to increase its issued capital to EGP 721.441 million from EGP 641.281 million, as per a bourse disclosure.

The company will raise its capital by EGP 80.160 million distributed over 40.08 million shares, with a nominal value of EGP 2 per share.

The capital hike will be financed from the company's retained earnings per the period ended June 30th, 2024.

In the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, the EGX-listed firm’s net profits plunged by 94% to EGP 4.152 million from EGP 73.709 million in H1 FY2023/24.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).