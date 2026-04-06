Arab Finance: Pioneers Properties For Urban Development (PRE Group) generated consolidated net profits attributable to equityholders of EGP 361.774 million in 2025, 204.37% year-on-year (YoY) lower than EGP 1.101 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to EGP 0.351 last year from EGP 1.062 in 2024, while revenues jumped to EGP 6.411 billion from EGP 4.996 billion.

As for the standalone results, net profits shrank to EGP 358.018 billion at the end of December 2025 from EGP 580.100 million a year earlier. Profits per share declined to EGP 0.30 from EGP 0.48.

Non-consolidated revenues fell to EGP 492.204 million from EGP 836.752 million.

Earlier today, PRE Group unveiled plans to sign a series of strategic partnerships with eight leading international hotel brands in the coming weeks to develop and operate eight hotels.

The units will include 4,000 hotel rooms and 6,000 fully serviced hotel apartments, distributed across various locations in Egypt, including Cairo's Hadaba, IVoire East, IVoire West, and BBD projects.