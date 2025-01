Orascom Financial Holding Company’s board has approved the sale of its majority stake in Klivrr Electronic Development and Electronic Payments for EGP 657.711 million, as per a disclosure.

The transaction involves the sale of nearly 59.4 million shares, representing 98.99% of Klivvr Electronics’ capital, to Klivvr Holding Limited.

