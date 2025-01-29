Misr Oils and Soap Company (MOSC) has incurred a net loss after tax worth EGP 16.083 million during the first half (H1) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, versus net profits after tax amounting to EGP 816 million in the same period a FY earlier, according to the unaudited financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 29th.

Operating revenues rose 101% year on year (YoY) totaling EGP 1.539 billion during the July-December period, up from EGP 1.518 billion.

MOSC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the extraction and refining of oils from plants and animals, and the production of soap and detergents. The company’s oil products include sunflower oils, corn oils, cotton seeds oils, soya oils, ghee, and butter.

