Memphis Pharmaceutical (MPCI) saw a 223% year-on-year (YoY) surge in its net profits after tax during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 22nd.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 268.080 million during the six-month period ended December 31st, up from EGP 82.887 million in the same period of 2023.

Revenues climbed 83% YoY, hitting EGP 787.915 million, compared to EGP 429.788 million.

Memphis is one of the oldest pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the Middle East and has been in the market since 1940.

