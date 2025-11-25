Cairo: Grand Investment Capital recorded an annual decline in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 1.11 million during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, compared with EGP 1.41 million.

The consolidated revenues climbed to EGP 3.04 million in H1-25/26 from EGP 2.66 million in the corresponding period a year ago, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.14 in the six-month period that ended on 30 September 2025, against EGP 0.18 in H1-24/25.

During the April-September 2025 period, the consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 62.32 million when compared to EGP 62.17 million as of 31 March 2025.

Standalone Results for H1-25/26

The non-consolidated net profits after tax of Grand Investment reached EGP 868,304 in H1-25/26, marking an annual growth from EGP 226,715. Meanwhile, the EPS went up to EGP 0.11 from EGP 0.03.

The standalone revenues totaled EGP 270,903 during April-September 2025 when compared with EGP 342,758 in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the non-consolidated total assets amounted to EGP 60.25 million as of 30 September 2025, rising from EGP 59.92 million as of 31 March 2025.

Financial Statements for Q2-25/26

In the second quarter (Q2) of FY25/26, the EGX-listed company posted year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.69 million, compared with EGP 2.40 million.

Consolidated revenues went up to EGP 1.647 million in Q2-25/26 from EGP 1.645 million in Q2-24/25, while the EPS retreated to EGP 0.22 from EGP 0.31.

As for the standalone business, Grand Investment reported net profits after tax worth EGP 742,478 in Q2-25/26, compared to EGP 333,345 in Q2-24/25. The EPS edged up to EGP 0.10 from EGP 0.04.

Moreover, the company generated non-consolidated revenue totaling EGP 148,660 in the July-September 2025 period, which reflected an annual decline from EGP 266,303.

