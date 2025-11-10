Arab Finance: Egyptian Gulf Bank (EG Bank) (EGBE) recorded a 69% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit during the first nine months of 2025, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 9th.

The company’s consolidated profit after tax rose to EGP 3.245 billion in nine months to September 30th from EGP 1.919 billion a year earlier.

Stanadlone profits grew by 65% YoY to hit EGP 3.181 billion, up from EGP 1.930 billion.

EG Bank is engaged in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services through a network of 16 branches located across Egypt.