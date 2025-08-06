The net profits after tax of Egypt Duty Free Shops increased by 14.57% year on year to EGP 400.379 million in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to EGP 349.462 million, the financial results showed.

Sales hiked by 14.32% YoY to EGP 1.345 billion at the end of June 2025 from EGP 1.177 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) surged by 16.20% to EGP 3.335 from EGP 2.870.

The board members approved the estimated budget for FY 2025/2026, targeting net profits after tax amounting to EGP 234.017 million.

